Michael Soroka News: Sharp in no-decision

Soroka allowed one run on four hits and a hit batsman while striking out two without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Rockies.

Soroka didn't have his best strikeout stuff, but he gave the Rockies little to work with. He's allowed just four runs over 24.1 innings in May, adding a 21:5 K:BB this month. Soroka has given up two runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts overall, pitching to a 3.27 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 57:14 K:BB through 55 innings. This is the closest he's looked to his promising early years before injuries ravaged his career, but durability remains the biggest question for the right-hander. He'll look to keep rolling with a projected road start in San Francisco next week.