Michael Soroka headshot

Michael Soroka News: Sharp in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Soroka allowed one run on four hits and a hit batsman while striking out two without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Rockies.

Soroka didn't have his best strikeout stuff, but he gave the Rockies little to work with. He's allowed just four runs over 24.1 innings in May, adding a 21:5 K:BB this month. Soroka has given up two runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts overall, pitching to a 3.27 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 57:14 K:BB through 55 innings. This is the closest he's looked to his promising early years before injuries ravaged his career, but durability remains the biggest question for the right-hander. He'll look to keep rolling with a projected road start in San Francisco next week.

Michael Soroka
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago