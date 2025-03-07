Michael Soroka News: Sharp in Thursday's outing

Soroka gave up one run on four hits over four innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander built up to 61 pitches (37 strikes) as he faced a number of St. Louis regulars, including Nolan Arenado, Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn. Injuries looked like they had completely derailed Soroka's career, but he found some success last season in the bullpen for the White Sox and he's now in camp with the Nats looking to prove he still has something to offer as a starter. So far so good for Soroka, who's delivered a 9:1 K:BB through his first seven spring innings.