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Michael Soroka News: Shelled in short start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Soroka (4-1) took the loss Thursday against the Brewers, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings.

Soroka was hit hard from the start, allowing consistent contact and struggling to put hitters away. He threw 79 pitches and faced 21 batters, retiring just nine before being pulled in the fourth after surrendering four straight singles without recording an out. The outing was a stark contrast to Soroka's strong start to the season, as he had previously gone at least five innings in every outing, including two double-digit strikeout performances. The right-hander's ERA jumped from 2.60 to 4.70, and he now holds a 1.43 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB across 30.2 innings. Soroka is scheduled to face Pittsburgh in his next start.

Michael Soroka
Arizona Diamondbacks
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