Michael Soroka headshot

Michael Soroka News: Shines in Cactus League return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Soroka allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight over five scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the White Sox.

Soroka dazzled in his first game back from a stint with Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. The right-hander threw 70 pitches (48 strikes) and will get one more spring start next Tuesday against the Guardians, Arizona's final preseason game. With Merrill Kelly (back) slated to begin the season on the injured list, Soroka will open the regular season as part of the team's five-man rotation.

Michael Soroka
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Soroka See More
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
MLB
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
16 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
24 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
25 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
63 days ago