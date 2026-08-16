Michael Soroka News: Solid in no-decision
Soroka didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.
In two starts since returning from a nearly two-month stint on the IL, Soroka has allowed just two runs on nine hits over 10 innings. Overall, the right-hander is 8-3 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 88:21 K:BB across 17 starts (92 innings) this season. Soroka is tentatively in line to face the Reds at home his next time out.
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