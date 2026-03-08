Michael Soroka News: Starts Canada's WBC debut

Soroka allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings in Team Canada's win over Columbia on Saturday at the World Baseball Classic.

Soroka was on the mound for Team Canada's first game of the WBC. The right-hander threw 54 pitches (30 strikes), touching 97 mph and averaging 94.7 with his four-seamer, which averaged 93.6 in 2025. He was signed by the Diamondbacks for starting depth but could also throw out of the bullpen. Soroka's exact role to start the season will be determined by whether Merrill Kelly (back) can avoid a stint on the injured list. Kelly recently threw a bullpen and is set to throw live batting practice Sunday.