Michael Soroka News: Strikes out eight in win

Soroka (6-2) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Soroka escaped a Coors Field start without allowing a homer, and the eight strikeouts were his most in any of his last six outings. He's now allowed two runs or less in seven of his nine starts this season, including each of his last three, though he came up an out short of a quality start. For the season, he has a 3.49 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 55:14 K:BB through 49 innings. Soroka is projected to make his next start at home in a rematch with the Rockies.