Michael Soroka News: Stumbles in final spring outing
Soroka got tagged for six runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out three.
The 27-year-old righty won't head into the regular season with much momentum, but Soroka is still locked into a rotation spot for the Nationals. He wraps up his spring with a 7.47 ERA and 13:11 K:BB through 15.2 innings, and his breakout 2019 season with Atlanta is a long time, and multiple serious injuries, in Soroka's past.
