Michael Soroka News: Up to seven wins

Soroka (7-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out three.

It was another strong outing from Soroka, who's held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last five outings, posting a 1.78 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just five walks in that span (30.1 innings). Overall, Soroka's ERA is down to 3.25 on the year with a 1.20 WHIP and 60:14 K:BB across 11 starts (61 innings). He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled as a tough home matchup next week with the Dodgers.