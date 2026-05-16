Michael Stefanic News: Dropped from 40-man
The Athletics designated Stefanic for assignment Saturday.
Stefanic will be pushed off the Athletics' 26- and 40-man rosters following the team's acquisition of Alika Williams from Pittsburgh on Saturday. Stefanic went 2-for-5 with a run scored during his four-day stint in the majors and owns a .706 OPS through 149 plate appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas. He'll likely spend the rest of the season as organizational depth if he clears waivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Stefanic See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target357 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target364 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the WeekMay 11, 2025
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to TargetMay 10, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC ProjectionsFebruary 19, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Stefanic See More