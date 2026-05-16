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Michael Stefanic News: Dropped from 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

The Athletics designated Stefanic for assignment Saturday.

Stefanic will be pushed off the Athletics' 26- and 40-man rosters following the team's acquisition of Alika Williams from Pittsburgh on Saturday. Stefanic went 2-for-5 with a run scored during his four-day stint in the majors and owns a .706 OPS through 149 plate appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas. He'll likely spend the rest of the season as organizational depth if he clears waivers.

Michael Stefanic
Sacramento Athletics
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