Michael Stefanic News: Fails to crack Opening Day roster
The Athletics reassigned Stefanic to minor-league camp Sunday.
Stefanic was one of 11 players sent out in the Athletics' latest round of roster cuts. The 30-year-old infielder spent most of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level as a member of the Blue Jays organization but saw action in nine games with the big club, going 4-for-22 at the dish.
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