Michael Stefanic News: Re-signs on MiLB pact
Stefanic re-signed Wednesday with the Athletics on a minor-league contract.
The Athletics designated Stefanic for assignment over the weekend, and upon clearing waivers, the 30-year-old infielder elected free agency. He was on the open market for just two days before opting to return to the Athletics organization and agreeing to report to Triple-A Las Vegas. Before being dropped from the 40-man roster, Stefanic saw action in two games for the Athletics and went 2-for-5 with a run.
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