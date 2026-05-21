Michael Stefanic News: Re-signs on MiLB pact

Stefanic re-signed Wednesday with the Athletics on a minor-league contract.

The Athletics designated Stefanic for assignment over the weekend, and upon clearing waivers, the 30-year-old infielder elected free agency. He was on the open market for just two days before opting to return to the Athletics organization and agreeing to report to Triple-A Las Vegas. Before being dropped from the 40-man roster, Stefanic saw action in two games for the Athletics and went 2-for-5 with a run.