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Michael Stefanic News: Will report to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Stefanic was sent outright to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Stefanic was booted from the 40-man roster Saturday, and after going unclaimed on waivers, he'll head to Triple-A. The 30-year-old appeared in two games for the A's and went 2-for-5 with one run scored during his brief time with the big-league club.

Michael Stefanic
Sacramento Athletics
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