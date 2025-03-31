Michael Taylor News: Blasts first homer of 2025

Taylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 9-0 win over the Twins.

Taylor logged his first homer of the season Monday when he took Chris Paddack deep to center field for a two-run shot. It was Taylor's second start in four games in left field, and he is expected to serve in a reserve role in the outfield this season, though his starting opportunities will dwindle once Mike Tauchman (hamstring) returns from the 10-day injured list.