Michael Taylor headshot

Michael Taylor News: Getting regular run in outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Taylor will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Taylor will pick up a fifth straight start Sunday and looks like he'll be in line for a near-everyday role in the outfield while both Andrew Benintendi (adductor) and Mike Tauchman (hamstring) are on the shelf. The 34-year-old heads into the series finale with a .222/.276/.370 slash line to go with one home run and two stolen bases over 29 plate appearances so far this season.

Michael Taylor
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
