Michael Taylor News: Good to go Friday
Taylor (elbow) is starting in left field and batting eighth in Friday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.
The veteran outfielder was sidelined nearly a week due to right elbow inflammation but is ready to retake the field for Friday's spring contest. Luis Robert is locked in as the White Sox's primary center fielder, but Taylor should still see semi-regular starts thanks to his elite defense while Robert gets some run as a designated hitter.
