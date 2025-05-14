Michael Taylor News: Slugs second homer of season in win

Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

Taylor has been in the lineup for six straight games, though two of those starts came with Luis Robert being on the bench due to a knee issue. Robert returned to the lineup Tuesday, but Taylor has stuck in the lineup as the White Sox's starting right fielder in both contests while Chicago has faced left-handed pitching. Taylor is likely to remain in a short-side platoon role in right field, with Joshua Palacios getting most of the starts versus right-handed pitching. Both Taylor and Palacios could face tougher paths to playing time once Mike Tauchman (hamstring) and Austin Slater (knee) return from the injured list, perhaps as soon as this weekend.