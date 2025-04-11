Michael Taylor News: Strong effort at plate

Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and three runs scored in Friday's 11-1 win over the Red Sox.

Taylor's playing time could be in line for a boost after Mike Tauchman (hamstring) landed on the injured list Thursday. Taylor started in center field Thursday and moved to left for Friday's game with Luis Robert coming back into the lineup after a day off. Taylor's glove is good enough to keep him in the lineup, and he'll add a bit of speed when he plays as well. He's already got two steals over 10 contests this season while batting .250 (6-for-24) with a home run, two RBI and six runs scored across 26 plate appearances.