Michael Toglia News: Breaks home run drought
Toglia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday against the White Sox.
Toglia had gone 13 starts since homering, but he ended that drought Sunday with a two-run blast in the fifth inning. Despite the lack of power, he's in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 7-for-23. Since being recalled June 16, Toglia has 10 RBI and five runs scored across 18 contests while hitting .250.
