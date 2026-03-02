Michael Toglia News: Cut from big-league camp

The Reds reassigned Toglia to minor-league camp Monday.

Non-tendered by the Rockies in November after hitting just .190 with a 39.2 percent strikeout rate in 88 games in the majors last season, Toglia caught on with the Reds on a minor-league deal over the winter and received the chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster. However, Toglia showed no signs of improving his poor contact rate during the early stages of Cactus League play, striking out in four of his nine at-bats. The 27-year-old switch-hitter should get the chance to play on an everyday basis at Triple-A Louisville to begin the season, but he'll likely need to cut down on his strikeouts before he gets another look in the majors.