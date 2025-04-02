Michael Toglia News: Drops to sixth in order

Toglia will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Toglia began the season as the Rockies' No. 5 hitter, but he's been bumped down a spot in the order of the last two contests while Colorado has moved the hot-hitting Hunter Goodman up in the lineup. The first baseman has gotten off to a slow start to the season, going 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts through the Rockies' first four games.