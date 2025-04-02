Fantasy Baseball
Michael Toglia headshot

Michael Toglia News: Drops to sixth in order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Toglia will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Toglia began the season as the Rockies' No. 5 hitter, but he's been bumped down a spot in the order of the last two contests while Colorado has moved the hot-hitting Hunter Goodman up in the lineup. The first baseman has gotten off to a slow start to the season, going 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts through the Rockies' first four games.

Michael Toglia
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
