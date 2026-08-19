Michael Toglia News: Getting steady playing time
Toglia will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Cardinals.
Toglia will be making his second start in right field and sixth start in 10 games since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. He's gone just 3-for-19 with a 2:8 BB:K thus far. Lefty swinger Hector Rodriguez is likely to see most of the reps in right field against right-handed pitching, but the switch-hitting Toglia could settle into the short side of a platoon in right field while also seeing occasional starts at other positions.
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