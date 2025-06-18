Michael Toglia News: Homers again

Toglia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Nationals.

Toglia has started three straight games since returning to the majors and has showcased the power that was missing earlier in the season. He homered in his second consecutive contest with a solo blast in the sixth inning and has three total since his promotion. While that is encouraging, he has struck out once in every contest and has a 38.2 percent overall strikeout rate across 220 plate appearances for the season.