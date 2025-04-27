Michael Toglia News: Pops second homer

Toglia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Reds.

Toglia has come alive at the plate to begin the Rockies' homestand, collecting five hits across nine games with five RBI in the first two games. He popped his second homer of the season Saturday, taking Hunter Greene yard. Despite the recent success, Toglia is still striking out at a concerning 41.2 percent clip across 94 plate appearances.