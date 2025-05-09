Michael Toglia News: Power coming around

Toglia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Friday against the Padres.

Toglia has struggled to get going at the plate this season, though there have been some positive aspects to his performance across the last two weeks. Four of his five home runs have come in his last 13 games, and he's also delivered seven RBI and four runs scored. Despite that short-term success, he has just a .208 average with a 35.2 percent strikeout rate across 145 plate appearances on the campaign.