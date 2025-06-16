Menu
Michael Toglia News: Returns to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 16, 2025 at 9:37am

The Rockies recalled Toglia from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Toglia was sent down in late May after slashing only .194/.266/.349 with a 39.1 percent strikeout rate in his first 54 games. He cut his strikeout rate to a more respectable 29.4 percent at Albuquerque while collecting a .921 OPS and three home runs in 11 contests. Making contact remains an issue for Toglia, but he should play every day at first base, and his power upside makes him worth picking back up in fantasy leagues for managers in need of corner infield or outfield help.

Michael Toglia
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
