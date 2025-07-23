Menu
Michael Toglia News: Sitting again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Toglia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Toglia will take a seat for the second time in the series while he's batting just .155/.231/.239 with a 39.7 percent strikeout rate over his last 20 games. Kyle Farmer will get the nod at first base Wednesday, and Toglia could soon be headed back to Triple-A Albuquerque if he's unable to cut down on the strikeouts in his future starts.

Michael Toglia
Colorado Rockies
