Michael Tonkin Injury: Dealing with shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Tonkin is working through a right shoulder strain and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Tonkin last pitched against the Orioles on Feb. 28, during which he allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning. He'll work on progressing enough in his recovery to be in a position to return to the mound shortly after being evaluated by medical staff. Tonkin appeared in 57 regular-season games between the Twins, Yankees and Mets in 2024 and posted a 4-4 record with a 3.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, two saves and an 85:30 K:BB across 79.1 innings.

