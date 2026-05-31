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Michael Wacha News: Ambushed early in third loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Wacha (4-3) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks across five innings. He struck out five.

Wacha got into trouble early, surrendering three extra-base hits that contributed to a four-run first inning for the Rangers. After permitting another pair of runs in the fourth frame, the right-hander tied a season high with six runs allowed. Despite the poor showing Sunday, the veteran's numbers on the season remain strong with a 3.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 65:26 K:BB across 75.1 innings (12 starts). His next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Twins.

Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals
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