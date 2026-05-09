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Michael Wacha News: Excels again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Wacha (4-2) earned the win over Detroit on Saturday, tossing seven scoreless innings during which he gave up two hits and walked two batters while striking out six.

Wacha faced little resistance from the Tigers, who managed just two hits against him. The veteran righty tossed 54 of 89 pitches for strikes and tallied six punchouts despite inducing only four whiffs. Wacha registered his second straight quality start and sixth overall through eight outings on the season. As usual, he hasn't been racking up punchouts with a modest 42 through 51.1 frames overall, but Wacha has otherwise been a valuable fantasy asset given his 2.63 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, both of which rank within the top 20 among qualified pitchers.

Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals
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