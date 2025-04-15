Michael Wacha News: Fades in loss

Wacha (0-3) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings.

Wacha was in control for most of his outing and entered the sixth inning without having allowed a run. He was lifted after giving up a single and two walks and was tagged with three of the Yankees' four runs after Angel Zerpa followed up a bases-loaded walk by yielding a three-run double to Jasson Dominguez. Wacha has taken the loss in three of his first four starts of the season while registering a 4.35 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB across 20.2 innings. The 33-year-old right-hander is slated to face the Tigers on the road this weekend, when he'll look to earn his first win of 2025.