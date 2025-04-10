Fantasy Baseball
Michael Wacha headshot

Michael Wacha News: No-decision vs. Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Wacha did not factor into the decision Thursday against Minnesota, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Wacha was solid Thursday, holding the Twins to one run on a Ty France homer through five innings before the Royals' bullpen allowed an inherited runner to score after Wacha was pulled in the sixth. While it wasn't an ideal finish, it was a step in the right direction for Wacha, who had lost his first two starts this season, allowing five runs on 10 hits and five walks over 9.2 innings. The veteran right-hander currently lines up for a tough road matchup with the Yankees in his next outing.

Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals
