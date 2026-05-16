Michael Wacha News: Posts quality start Friday

Wacha didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while fanning five across six innings.

Wacha was unable to repeat what he'd done the last time out, when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Tigers on May 9, but at least he posted a third consecutive quality start. Wacha owns a 2.25 ERA and a 14:4 K:BB across 20 innings in three appearances since the beginning of May, and he'll aim to keep it rolling in his next start against the Red Sox next week.