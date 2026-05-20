Michael Wacha News: Quality start in no-decision

Wacha didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts across six innings.

All four of Wacha's outings this month have resulted in quality starts. He left with a 3-2 lead Wednesday, but Steven Cruz coughed up a two-run homer to Jarren Duran in the top of the seventh inning to spoil a potential victory for Wacha. The right-hander still racked up a season-high eight strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 2.70 with a career-best 1.03 WHIP and 55:20 K:BB across 63.1 innings this season. Wacha is slated to make his next start at home against the Yankees on Monday.