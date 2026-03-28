Michael Wacha headshot

Michael Wacha News: Settles for no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Wacha took a no-decision Saturday against Atlanta, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven.

Wacha performed about as well as one could have expected in his season debut against a tough Atlanta lineup, scattering three singles across six shutout frames. The veteran right-hander had also been in line for the win, but Carlos Estevez imploded in the ninth inning by yielding six runs and blowing the save. Wacha threw 80 pitches Saturday, so he'll be looking to increase his pitch count in his next scheduled start at home versus the Brewers.

Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Wacha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Wacha See More
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
22 days ago