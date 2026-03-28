Michael Wacha News: Settles for no-decision
Wacha took a no-decision Saturday against Atlanta, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven.
Wacha performed about as well as one could have expected in his season debut against a tough Atlanta lineup, scattering three singles across six shutout frames. The veteran right-hander had also been in line for the win, but Carlos Estevez imploded in the ninth inning by yielding six runs and blowing the save. Wacha threw 80 pitches Saturday, so he'll be looking to increase his pitch count in his next scheduled start at home versus the Brewers.
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