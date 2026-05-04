Michael Wacha News: Seven strong innings in third win
Wacha (3-2) earned the win Monday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out three.
After giving up 10 runs across his prior two starts, the 34-year-old right-hander got back on track Monday. It was the fifth time this year that Wacha worked at least six frames while yielding two runs or fewer, though the three punchouts did tie a season low. Wacha carries a steady 3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB over 44.1 innings, but he's set to be tested with a tough matchup against the division-rival Tigers this weekend.
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