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Michael Wacha News: Strong through seven

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Wacha (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Guardians, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three in seven innings of work.

Wacha missed his original scheduled start date Friday with illness, but he delivered a performance worth the wait Monday. The 34-year-old worked his way ahead of hitters well, throwing first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 26 batters he faced, and found his way to 21 outs while allowing just one run. The right-hander has been tough to touch in his first two starts this season, sporting a 0.69 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 10 strikeouts and four walks in 13 innings pitched.

Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals
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