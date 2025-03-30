Michael Wacha News: Struggles with command

Wacha (0-1) yielded a run on four hits and four walks over four innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Cleveland.

The lone run against Wacha came in the second inning after Carlos Santana knocked a leadoff double and came around to score on Gabriel Arias' sacrifice fly. Wacha worked around a couple of other sticky situations but ultimately needed 7 pitches (52 strikes) to work through four frames. He walked four or more batters just twice out of his 29 starts in 2024. Wacha will look for better results in his next outing, which is projected to be at home against Baltimore.