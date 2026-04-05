Michael Wacha News: Tabbed to start Monday
Wacha (illness) is expected to start against Cleveland on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Wacha came down with an illness in the middle of this week and couldn't make his scheduled start Friday versus Milwaukee. The right-hander appears to be feeling better given that he will take his turn Monday. Noah Cameron is slated to start Tuesday, while Cole Ragans is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday, per Rogers.
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