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Michael Wacha News: Takes first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Wacha (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

After giving up a two-run homer to Pete Alonso in the first inning, Wacha would settle in and hold the Orioles scoreless over his next four frames. However, things would unravel in the sixth, when four straight batters reached safely against the right-hander, all of whom would come around to score. Wacha had been stellar prior to Wednesday -- he turned in quality starts in each of his first four outings, allowing just three runs across 27 innings. Wacha will carry a 2.51 ERA with a 0.93 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB into his next start, currently slated to come on the road against the A's.

Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals
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