Michael Wacha News: Tosses eight scoreless innings
Wacha (2-0) earned the win against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven across eight scoreless innings.
It was another spectacular performance from Wacha, who tossed only 88 pitches (63 strikes) across his eight innings of work, generating 15 whiffs and 10 flyouts in the process. The veteran right-hander has logged quality starts in each of his three outings this season and has a 0.43 ERA. 0.95 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 21 innings. Wacha will look to extend his winning streak to three games in his next start, which is slated for next week on the road against the Yankees.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Wacha See More
-
Rounding Third
Week 2 FAAB Review5 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, March 2814 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Wacha See More