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Michael Wacha News: Tosses five frames in exhibition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Wacha allowed two runs on four hits and three walks across five innings in Monday's exhibition loss to the Rangers. He struck out five.

In his final outing before the start of the regular season, Wacha turned in his longest appearance of the spring, tossing five serviceable frames, with the primary blemish coming on a Brandon Nimmo two-run homer in the third inning. It wasn't a stellar spring for the right-hander, who posted a 6.89 ERA and 1.72 WHIP with a 21:10 K:BB across 15.2 innings, though there shouldn't be too much stock put into the preseason performances of an established veteran. Coming off a 2025 campaign in which he registered a 3.86 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 31 starts and 172.2 innings -- his fourth consecutive season with an ERA below 4.00 -- Wacha will aim to remain a steady presence in the Royals' rotation entering 2026.

Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals
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