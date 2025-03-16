Michel Otanez Injury: Shut down with shoulder issue
Otanez was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement Sunday and has been shut down from throwing, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander hasn't officially been ruled out for Opening Day, but he's unlikely to be available since he suffered the injury so late in camp. Otanez is expected to fill a high-leverage role in front of closer Mason Miller once healthy. Jose Leclerc and Tyler Ferguson are likely to handle setup duties in the meantime.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now