Michel Otanez News: Removed from bullpen competition
The Rangers optioned Otanez to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Otanez took himself out of contention for a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen after yielding four earned runs on four hits and one walk over 2.1 innings across his three Cactus League appearances. The 28-year-old righty will serve as a leverage arm at Round Rock to begin the season while he waits for an opening to re-emerge in the Texas bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michel Otanez See More
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch316 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections363 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL WestFebruary 20, 2025
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Closer RankingsJanuary 28, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Pitcher TargetsNovember 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michel Otanez See More