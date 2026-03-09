Michel Otanez headshot

Michel Otanez News: Removed from bullpen competition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Rangers optioned Otanez to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Otanez took himself out of contention for a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen after yielding four earned runs on four hits and one walk over 2.1 innings across his three Cactus League appearances. The 28-year-old righty will serve as a leverage arm at Round Rock to begin the season while he waits for an opening to re-emerge in the Texas bullpen.

Michel Otanez
Texas Rangers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michel Otanez
