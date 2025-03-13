Michel Otanez News: Will return to setup role

Otanez looks set to have a key setup role with Jose Leclerc and Tyler Ferguson ahead of closer Mason Miller, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He has a 3.38 ERA with a 11:6 K:BB ratio in 5.1 innings this spring.

Otanez picked up right where he left off with his high spring strikeout rate as he had a 36.4% K% last season. Unfortunately, he's also displaying his control issues as well (13.2% BB% last year). Otanez has a closer-in-waiting profile if he can ever improve his control, but even with the high walk rate he's still worth a dart in deep leagues for his 100-plus strikeout upside.