Mick Abel Injury: Elbow injury not considered serious
The right elbow injury that landed Abel on the 15-day injured list Monday is not considered to be overly serious, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The designation the Twins provided for Abel's elbow injury is inflammation, and it sounds like no additional testing will be required. There's a good chance Abel will still need more than a minimum stint on the IL, but a long-term absence appears unlikely at this juncture.
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