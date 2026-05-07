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Mick Abel Injury: Gets cortisone shot after setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Abel (elbow) was given a cortisone injection after feeling soreness in his right triceps following a simulated game Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Abel initially went on the injured list a little more than two weeks ago with right elbow inflammation, but this setback is focused more on the triceps area. He will be shut down for now before being reevaluated Tuesday. More should be known at that point regarding a potential timetable for Abel's return. With Abel delayed, Connor Prielipp will get some more looks in the Twins' rotation.

Mick Abel
Minnesota Twins
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