Mick Abel Injury: Gets cortisone shot after setback
Abel (elbow) was given a cortisone injection after feeling soreness in his right triceps following a simulated game Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Abel initially went on the injured list a little more than two weeks ago with right elbow inflammation, but this setback is focused more on the triceps area. He will be shut down for now before being reevaluated Tuesday. More should be known at that point regarding a potential timetable for Abel's return. With Abel delayed, Connor Prielipp will get some more looks in the Twins' rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mick Abel See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week19 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mick Abel See More