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Mick Abel Injury: Lands on IL with elbow inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Twins placed Abel on the 15-day injured list Monday with right elbow inflammation.

Abel is coming off the best start of his young career, having struck out a career-high 10 batters across seven shutout innings against the Red Sox. He had been slated for a two-start week but instead will be shelved for at least the next two weeks and, given the nature of the injury, probably longer. The Twins are expected to call up Kendry Rojas and also add Connor Prielipp to their taxi squad. One of those two lefties will likely slide into the rotation in Abel's place.

Mick Abel
Minnesota Twins
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