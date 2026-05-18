Mick Abel Injury: Playing catch again
Abel (elbow/triceps) resumed playing light catch Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Initially placed on the 15-day injured list April 20 due to right elbow inflammation, Abel hit a snag in his recovery earlier this month, when he experienced soreness in his right triceps following a bullpen session. Abel appears to have responded well after receiving a cortisone injection to address the triceps issue, but he could be built up more slowly in his throwing program following the recent setback. The right-hander will gradually increase his throwing distance off flat ground before advancing to throwing off a mound and then facing hitters.
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