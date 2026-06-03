Mick Abel headshot

Mick Abel Injury: Set for live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Abel (elbow/triceps) is expected to throw live batting practice Thursday and could soon start up a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

Abel landed on the injured list in mid-April due to elbow inflammation and then received a cortisone injection for soreness in his triceps in early May. The 24-year-old is likely to require a handful of rehab starts in the minors to build his arm back up, so he should be expected to be back with the Twins until late June.

Mick Abel
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mick Abel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mick Abel See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
12 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
13 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
36 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
38 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
45 days ago