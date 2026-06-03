Mick Abel Injury: Set for live BP
Abel (elbow/triceps) is expected to throw live batting practice Thursday and could soon start up a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.
Abel landed on the injured list in mid-April due to elbow inflammation and then received a cortisone injection for soreness in his triceps in early May. The 24-year-old is likely to require a handful of rehab starts in the minors to build his arm back up, so he should be expected to be back with the Twins until late June.
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